Watch A Livestream From Outside The Hospital Where Kate Middleton Will Give Birth

Kate Middleton has reportedly been helicoptered from her parents’ country home to London in anticipation of the royal baby’s arrival — but she has yet to arrive at St. Mary’s hospital where she will check in to give birth.



Middleton’s due date is said to be today, July 19.

While the world anxiously waits for any news of Middleton going into labour, U.K. sites like The Telegraph have launched livestreams from outside the Lindo Wing of the hospital.

The Sun has also set up a livestream called “The Royal Baby Monitor.” It has attracted more than 150,000 people in 24 hours.

While there have been no sightings of real royals, impersonators have arrived at the hospital to punk paparazzi:

Kate and William lookalikes arrive at Lindo Wing of St Mary’s courtesy of The Sun. Great stunt #Royalbaby pic.twitter.com/CuEvNaDg8F — David Brown (@DavidhBrown) July 19, 2013

Watch The Telegraph’s livestream below and be on the lookout for any royal sightings!

