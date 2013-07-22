The Hectic Scene Outside The Hospital Where Kate Middleton Is About To Give Birth

Paparazzi have been camped outside St. Mary’s hospital for weeks in anticipation of the royal baby, and it’s finally go time.



After Kate Middleton finally checked into the Lindo Wing early this morning, the scene outside of the hospital is a zoo, naturally.

Photographers are lined up and ready to get the first shots:

Broadcast media from all over the world are giving live reports from across the street from the exclusive Lindo Wing.

The Lindo Wing, where Kate Middleton will give birth and where Prince William was born 31 years ago, is being closely guarded by British police officers.

There is extra security all around the hospital.

The surrounding streets have been blocked off for weeks.

But of course the royal couple didn’t enter through the media mob when checking in early this morning. Instead, it is speculated they arrived through St. Mary hospital’s more private Cambridge entrance.

Speculation Duchess will arrive at hospital’s Cambridge entrance where Diana arrived for birth of Wills #Royalbaby pic.twitter.com/L2QYwWfYDB — David Brown (@DavidhBrown) July 19, 2013

Here’s a view from inside the hospital looking onto the paparazzi frenzy below.

Sister works at st marys and Kate Middleton went into hospital today! She sent me this (my sis not kate LOL) pic.twitter.com/OpnLtKbaJn — تحيا مصر (@MoeManOreo) July 22, 2013

Fans are camped out too.

Royal fans are making their pick at London’s St Marys Hospital. #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/7J43Rhfknx — Coral (@Coral) July 22, 2013

For up to the second coverage, watch a livestream from outside of St. Mary’s hospital HERE.

