How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2nd royal baby will shift the line of succession

Kristy Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child will be born eighth in line to the British throne.

The royal baby will push back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

However, it’s unlikely Harry or his children will ever see the throne.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Since Prince Harry is the son of the future king, Prince Charles, the arrival of his second child will certainly shake up the line of succession to the throne.

The royal baby will be eighth in line to the British throne, after their older brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who became seventh in line upon his birth on May 6, 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie in 2019.

The baby will push back Prince Andrew to ninth place, Princess Beatrice to 10th, and Princess Eugenie to 11th place in line to the throne.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9. The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was born 11th in line to the throne â€” but will be pushed back to 12th in line after Harry and Markle’s child is born.

Getty/Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at their wedding in October 2018.

However, it’s highly unlikely Harry or his children will see the throne.

The Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles is currently first in line to the throne, followed by Prince William (second) and his children, Prince George (third), Princess Charlotte (fourth), and Prince Louis (fifth). Prince Harry is sixth in line.

The baby will be a first cousin to William’s children, a great-grandchild to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and a grandchild to Prince Charles.

“Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, and the entire family are delighted and wish them well,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Insider.

Markle and Harry will likely raise the child in California, where they relocated last year with Archie.

A spokesperson for the couple previously confirmed to Insider that they purchased their first home together in Santa Barbara and moved into the property in July 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.