PRINCE WILLIAM: 'Still Working On Name' For Royal Baby

As Kate Middleton and Prince William left the hospital with their new baby boy, the new father took a moment to say a few words to the press.



When asked about a name, Prince William surprisingly tells reporters “We are still working on a name.”

Still working on it like they haven’t decided or their working on telling the rest of the world? Surely the child has something written on his birth certificate 24 hours after the birth…

Prince William also said of the experience, “It was very emotional, it is such a special time.”

He added that his son “has got a good pair of lungs on him.”

And with that the new father loaded his baby into the car and drove off to Kensington Palace with his family.

