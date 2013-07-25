Royal Baby Name Announced — George Alexander Lewis!

On Monday, Kate Middleton gave birth to an 8lb 6oz baby boy — and we finally know his name.

World, meet the heir to the throne: George Alexander Louis!

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, Clarence House confirmed.

George was a favorite name among bookies, with 8/1 odds on paddypower.com.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter guessed the baby’s name would be George, telling MSN weeks ago that “George is a popular guess for a first name and also a popular name choice for monarchs: There have been six previous King Georges.”

The last King George was Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI.

Alexander is believed to have been picked by the couple to honor the Queen, whose middle name is Alexandra.

The name Louis is likely for Prince Philip’s uncle, Louis Mountbatten, who died in 1979. Louis is also part of the baby’s father’s full name of William Arthur Philip Louis.

Here’s a closer look at the little fella:

Leaving the hospital yesterday, Prince William said his newborn had yet to be named.

“We are still working on a name so we will have that as soon as we can,” William told reporters, adding that his son “has got a good pair of lungs on him. He’s a big boy, quite heavy. “

“It’s very emotional,” Middleton said of becoming a mother on Tuesday. “It’s a moment that any parent having just given birth will know what this feeling feels like.”

