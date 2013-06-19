Here's Some Of The Royal Baby Merchandise That Will Bring Millions To The British Economy

The offspring of British royals Will and Kate is expected to give a $380 million boost to the British economy, according to a report from the Centre for Retail Research released Monday.



That’s a huge amount of money to spend considering the report only covers a nine-week period in July and August (Kate’s due date is July 13). The $380 million figure takes into account alcohol for celebrations, souvenirs, toys, books and baby products.

Here’s some photos of Royal Baby merchandise that hit the Internet after Kate’s pregnancy announcement several months ago:

Commemorative mug from British pottery maker Emma Bridgewater (not yet on sale):

A Royal Baby pacifier from Zazzle ($18.71):

“Born To Rule” pajamas for “the royal baby in your life” from Cafe Press ($44.50):





Royal Baby Christmas ornament from Zazzle ($18.95):

“The Little Duchess” cot from Dragons of Walton Street (price not disclosed):

Mask-arade is rushing to produce more Will and Kate masks for street parties after the birth. They can also be found on Amazon ($8.00):

There will certainly be more to come once the baby is born next month.

