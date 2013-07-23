Road To Royal Baby: 19 Iconic Photos Of Kate Middleton & Prince William

As Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate the birth of their first child, let’s take a look back at the royal couple.
After two years together, the couple have adopted a dog, and moved into their own home at Kensington Palace.
Though the couple shine at red carpet galas, fundraisers and tours, some of the best moments between the two are candid shots of them laughing and smiling.
The royal baby is a lucky boy.
May 24, 2011: The royals meet the Obamas at Buckingham Palace before attending a special lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
July 7, 2011: Kate and William show off matching cowboy get up while visiting Canada during their first joint overseas tour.
July 9, 2011: They wowed Hollywood as they arrived for the BAFTA Brits to Watch dinner in Los Angeles.
July 10 2011: Prince William comments on the Duchess of Cambridge's snail painting at the BAFTA Inner City Arts Event while on their first US tour.
December 2011: Prince William brushes the dust off his shoulder during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London.
... and were all smiles during an embrace at the London 2012 Olympics after the Men's Team Sprint track cycling team won the gold for Great Britain.
September 11, 2012: The pair visit the Botanical Gardens of Singapore on the first day of the Cambridge Diamond Jubilee Tour.
September 2012: Kate laughs as William dances in a hula skirt with the women of the Vaiku Falekaupule.
October 8 2012: The couple share a laugh before meeting the recipients of the Middle Temple Scholarships in London.
February: The Duchess of Cambridge first shows off the royal baby bump at the Hope House addiction treatment centre in London.
April 4: Kate may have been about six months pregnant, but that didn't stop her from playing table tennis in Scotland with her husband.
June 15, 2013: In June, Kate helped the royal family celebrate the Queen's birthday parade. Things are only looking up from here.
