The Best Celebrity Reactions To Royal Baby News On Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William wait for the stork to drop in.

The Great Kate Wait is almost over.



“Things are progressing as normal” in the London hospital room where The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was admitted early this morning, according to a palace spokesperson.

But the Twittersphere is in a frenzy — exploding with Royal Baby gender and name speculation, crude jokes, and complaints about the non-stop coverage.

Oh, and labour advice from Snooki?

Here’s a round-up of the best celebrity and comedian tweets:

.@CNN What colour smoke do they use when the royal baby has popped out? #GroundBreakingReporting pic.twitter.com/4OhLq6GyPV — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 22, 2013

My life has been a caravan of pain and fear for decades. But the royal baby will turn it all around. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 22, 2013