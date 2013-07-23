Royal Baby Born — It's A Boy Weighing 8lbs, 6oz, And Everyone's Doing Well

Getty / Chris Jackson

It’s a boy!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first child was born today at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

The royal baby was born at 4.24pm after Middleton was in labor for ten hours.

The baby boy weighs 8lbs 6oz.

Prince William was by Middleton’s side as she gave birth, Clarence House reports.

SkyNews confirmed the birth via Twitter:

Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy #RoyalBaby #ItsABoy — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) July 22, 2013

A press release containing details of birth will be issued shortly before the formal signed Bulletin leaves the hospital.

Clarence House says the Duchess of Cambridge and her baby son are “both doing well,” but Middleton will remain in the Lindo Wing overnight.

The next big image will be of the new parents leaving the hospital tomorrow.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & families have been told and are delighted. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 22, 2013

The birth announcement was just placed on an easel outside of Buckingham Palace to announce the birth to the world.

Fox News

