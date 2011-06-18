Photos Of The Incredible English Horse Racing Event That Makes The Kentucky Derby Look Amateurish

Photo: AP

If you thought Princess Beatrice’s Royal Wedding hat was eccentric, then you haven’t seen anything yet.Every year in June since 1711, Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK hosts the Royal family for Europe’s most prestigious horse race.



However, while the horse racing is great, there’s another reason to pay attention to Royal Ascot.

The hats.

While men are required to wear top hats when they attend the event, it’s the women who compete most with their extravagant head wear.

The competition to have the most ornate hat builds to a crescendo on the third day of the race, commonly referred to as Ladies Day.

