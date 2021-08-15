Royal aides not convinced by Prince Andrew’s version of events as Virginia Giuffre pushes ahead with lawsuit, report says

Prince Andrew (L) and Virginia Roberts Giuffre (R). Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Royal aides doubt aspects of Prince Andrew’s account of his dealings with Virginia Giuffre, The Times reported.

Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for alleged abuse in a New York federal court on Monday.

The royal’s lawyers are desperate to stop the case from going to trial in the US.

Royal aides have expressed their doubts about Prince Andrew’s account of his dealings with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who sued him in a US court for alleged abuse earlier this week.

The Duke of York has previously denied the accusations, stating he has “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre even though the two were pictured together.

As Giuffre pushes forward with her lawsuit, the royal’s lawyers are desperate to stop the case from going to trial in America.

They believe the MeToo era would make it “challenging to swing a jury behind the duke,” The Times reported.

“No one at the palace knows what to believe about what Prince Andrew is telling them,” a source close to the royal household said, according to The Times. “Some of it doesn’t stack up. The basic problem is that he’s a massive embarrassment, but you can’t sack him.”

Another royal source told The Times: “There are inconsistencies in his own account and in the credibility of his own account.”On Monday,

On Monday, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in a New York federal court, accusing the royal of sexual abuse on three different occasions, including at the mansion of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and at the London home of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre is suing him for “punitive damages” and has requested a jury trial.

The story comes as it emerged that Prince Andrew’s legal bills are being funded by payments he receives from the Queen’s Duchy of Lancaster estate in London, The Times also reported.

The Duke of York was forced to step away from his royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous BBC interview and growing anger about his ties to Epstein. He also stopped receiving taxpayers’ money.