The surprising way Amazon uses Pinterest to develop original TV shows

Amazon Studios director Roy Price thinks that “writing stuff down is the old way.”

Price, who is in charge of Amazon’s original shows like “Transparent” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” tells Hollywood Reporter that he developed those and other shows with pictures on Pinterest, instead of with words.

“I have notions for the show, but I don’t write anything down,” Price says. “Get a hundred pictures that really capture it and put them on Pinterest and you don’t have to pitch — you can just show people.”

It seems to be working: “Transparent” made history earlier this year when it won a Golden Globe for the best TV comedy and crowning Amazon as the first online streaming service ever to take home a prize.

The production house spent more than $US100 million on original video content in Q3 of 2014 alone.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

