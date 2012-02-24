Roy Oswalt To Pull A 'Roger Clemens'

Wikimedia Commons



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. Roy Oswalt has been unable to find a contract in the offseason, so he is taking a slightly different approach to landing a contract with a good team.

According to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, Oswalt has expressed a willingness to wait until the season begins to sign with a team.

Oswalt, 34, has told teams that he plans to keep throwing, stay ready and would be willing to return during the season if nothing materialises before then. That approach would mirror what Clemens did in 2006 and 2007, when he returned in June to pitch for the Houston Astros and then the New York Yankees.

