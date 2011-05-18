Roy Nelson Predicted Brock Lesnar Wouldn't Fight In January

The MMA community was stunned when the UFC announced that Shane Carwin would replace Brock Lesnar at UFC 131. Well, everyone except Roy Nelson. the rotund UFC heavyweight predicted this exact same UFC 131 scenario back in January.



Roy Nelson either got incredibly lucky or is truly one of the most astute men in all of MMA. Funny thing is, I don’t necessarily see Nelson as this MMA genius yet a prediction he made back in January has made him look like the smartest guy in the room. Nelson predicted almost the identical scenario that has unravelled involving Brock Lesnar and his fight with Junior Dos Santos.

“I think Brock Lesnar is done,” Nelson said. “I think Brock doing TUF is one way to basically take a situation and make it win-win for him. I think Lesnar doing the show is a way to introduce Junior Dos Santos to the American fan base in the way the show does. TUF introduces “stars in the making” to the casual UFC fan and while JDS is the number one contender he still needs some help with the American fan base.

