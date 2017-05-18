Rory McIlroy is Nike's $200 million man — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, but his recent play suggests that could come to an end soon.

All of Rors’ success on the course has led to a fantastic lifestyle off the course.

Read all of Business Insider’s Masters coverage here.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Rory McIlroy has already built up quite a career.

He has won three of the four major championships and four majors overall. He also has a deal with Nike rumoured to be worth as much as $US200 million, as he was tasked, at the time, with replacing Tiger Woods as the face of Nike golf.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, and much more.

Tony Manfred contributed to this report.

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $US30 million on the course since the 2016 season between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

That included $US10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $US60 million in tournament winnings. And that doesn’t include his FedEx Cup winnings.

Read more: The 30 highest-paid golfers of all time

That also doesn’t include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $US2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It is estimated that he makes $US34 million a year in endorsements alone.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumoured to be worth $US200+ million.

Source: USA Today

Tiger Woods’ first Nike deal was only worth $US40 million.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Source: ESPN

As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together.

He also replaced Tiger on the cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.

EA Sports

With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts.

Rory’s other deals with Upper Deck, TaylorMade, and Omega make him golf’s fourth-highest-paid player with $US37.7 million in annual earnings. That trails only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth.

Source: Forbes

He’s not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $US9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

Source: Jeff Realty

It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There’s an incredible pool.

Source: PGA Tour

And a game room.

Source: PGA Tour

The house is good for his job, too. It’s right next to the PGA National golf course and there’s a workout room.

Source: PGA Tour

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

Source: PGA Tour

The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $US21,000 a week in 2014.

Take the tour >

He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.

Source: Sunday Times

He was spotted driving a $US400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.



Source



But in some ways, he is just like us.

After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.

Source: Daily Mail

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $US2 million Bugatti, which he called “bollocks.”

Source: Belfast Telegraph

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

On New Year’s Eve 2014, they got engaged.

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

Getty Images

Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $US1.66 million at the British Open and $US1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014.

His dad won $US170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

Source: Washington Post

Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.

Read more here >

Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll

The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters.

ESPN

They got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the “most luxurious castle in the world.”

YouTube/Richard Bangs

The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder.

Source: UK Daily Mail

Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Source: Irish Independent

The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.

YouTube/nathan wilson

When he is not playing golf, he still knows his way around the soccer pitch.

McIlroy’s golf game was quiet for a while after getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he has been in peak form in 2019, finishing in the top six in each of his first six PGA Tour events of the season.

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Read more: Rory McIlroy says winning $US10 million in a tournament no longer excites him

That included a win at The Players Championship that included a $US2.25 million payday.

But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Now check out how much golf’s biggest stars have changed.

More Masters coverage:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.