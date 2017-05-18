Rory McIlroy is Nike's $200 million man — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course

- Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, but his recent play suggests that could come to an end soon.
- All of Rors’ success on the course has led to a fantastic lifestyle off the course.
Rory McIlroy has already built up quite a career.
He has won three of the four major championships and four majors overall. He also has a deal with Nike rumoured to be worth as much as $US200 million, as he was tasked, at the time, with replacing Tiger Woods as the face of Nike golf.
He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, and much more.
McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, but he still earned over $US30 million on the course since the 2016 season between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.
That included $US10 million alone for winning the 2016 FedEx Cup.
He also already ranks seventh on the career money list with more than $US60 million in tournament winnings. And that doesn’t include his FedEx Cup winnings.
That also doesn’t include the millions he makes in appearance fees. In 2012, McIlroy raised his tournament appearance fee to $US2 million. It seems safe to assume that number is even higher now.
It is estimated that he makes $US34 million a year in endorsements alone.
His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumoured to be worth $US200+ million.
Tiger Woods’ first Nike deal was only worth $US40 million.
As the Nike Golf torch was seemingly passed from Woods to Rors, they did commercials together.
He also replaced Tiger on the cover of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game.
With all this money, he has been able to spend a little more on his haircuts.
Rory’s other deals with Upper Deck, TaylorMade, and Omega make him golf’s fourth-highest-paid player with $US37.7 million in annual earnings. That trails only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth.
He’s not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $US9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.
It was a pretty great bachelor pad. There’s an incredible pool.
And a game room.
The house is good for his job, too. It’s right next to the PGA National golf course and there’s a workout room.
Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.
The house he sold in Northern Ireland was being rented for $US21,000 a week in 2014.
He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.
He was spotted driving a $US400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.
But in some ways, he is just like us.
After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.
The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $US2 million Bugatti, which he called “bollocks.”
Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.
On New Year’s Eve 2014, they got engaged.
But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.
Rory had his best season after the breakup in 2014, winning $US1.66 million at the British Open and $US1.8 million at the PGA Championship in 2014.
His dad won $US170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.
Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.
Rory has since settled down with Erica Stoll
The pair got in some PDA prior to his first round at the 2017 Masters.
They got married in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland, a castle that has been referred to as the “most luxurious castle in the world.”
The wedding reportedly cost £200,000 (US$260,000) and included a special performance from Stevie Wonder.
Other attendees included Niall Horan from One Direction, actor Jamie Dornan, Ed Sheeran, and golfers Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Paul McGinley.
The couple honeymooned at the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, one of the most exclusive resorts in the world.
When he is not playing golf, he still knows his way around the soccer pitch.
McIlroy’s golf game was quiet for a while after getting married, thanks to a nagging rib injury. But he has been in peak form in 2019, finishing in the top six in each of his first six PGA Tour events of the season.
That included a win at The Players Championship that included a $US2.25 million payday.
But McIlroy once said he has enough money now that he no longer cares about how much he wins. All he cares about now are wins, especially at the majors.
