RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $200 million man spends his money

At age 26, Rory McIlroy has already won three of the four major championships and has a deal with Nike rumoured to be worth as much as $US200 million.
He only needs the 2015 Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.
He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, and much more.
The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.
He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.
An aerial view of The Palm Island Jumeirah in Dubai and some residential homes that have been completed, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called 'bollocks.'
But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.
Despite the break-up, Rory has been on fire on the course. He won $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship.
His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.
