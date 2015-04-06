RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $200 million man spends his money

Tony Manfred
Rory mcilroy nikeScott Halleran/Getty Images

At age 26, Rory McIlroy has already won three of the four major championships and has a deal with Nike rumoured to be worth as much as $US200 million.

He only needs the 2015 Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, and much more.

He earned $24.3 million last year, making him the 35th-highest-paid athlete in the world.

Source: Forbes

He made $20 million in endorsements alone.

Source: Forbes

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumoured to be worth $200+ million.

Source: USA Today

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $40 million.

Source: ESPN

They're now doing commercials together.

He recently took over another one of Tiger's big deals: EA Sports.

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's 3rd-highest-paid player.

He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

Source: Jeff Realty

It's a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

Source: PGA Tour

And a game room.

Source: PGA Tour

The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.

Source: PGA Tour

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

Source: PGA Tour

The house he sold in Northern Ireland is now being rented for $21,000 a week.

Take the tour >

He recently bought a house on Palm Jumeirah, the man-made island in Dubai, for an undisclosed amount.

An aerial view of The Palm Island Jumeirah in Dubai and some residential homes that have been completed, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Source: Sunday Times

He was spotted driving a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

Source

After winning the PGA Championship, he took a private jet to New York to celebrate.

Source: Daily Mail

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $2 million Bugatti, which he called 'bollocks.'

Source: Belfast Telegraph

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki is the 4th-highest-paid female athlete in the world, raking in $13.7 million per year.

Source: Forbes

They started dating in 2011, and he went all over the world to watch her play.

On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged.

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

Despite the break-up, Rory has been on fire on the course. He won $1.66 million at the British Open and $1.8 million at the PGA Championship.

His dad won $170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

Source: Washington Post

Rory has also gotten into impeccable physical shape, putting on 20 pounds of muscle since 2010.

Read more here >

