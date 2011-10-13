This Roy Lichtenstein Painting Could Fetch A Record Breaking $45 Million At Auction

Photo: via Christie’s

Pop artist Roy Lichtenstein’s I Can See the Whole Room!…and There’s Nobody in It! is expected to sell for a whopping $35 to $45 million at a Christie’s auction in New York next month.The painting, a comic book-style work that depicts a man looking through a peephole, first set a record when it sold at a 1988 Christie’s sale for $2.09 million. It was expected to go for between $800,000 and $1.2 million.



The 1961 work is also poised to break the current record for the most expensive Lichtenstein work ever sold at auction. The current titleholder is “Ohhh … Alright …,” which sold for $42.6 million at last year’s pop art sale.

I Can See the Whole Room!…is the highlight of Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary sale, scheduled for November 8.

Click here to see the most expensive photographs ever taken >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.