Roy Jones Jr. has u-turned on his threat to cancel the Mike Tyson exhibition, and is back to promising trouble instead

The Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson exhibition was thrown into disarray recently when Jones threatened to withdraw from the show.

The 51-year-old said his lawyers were involved as he wanted compensation because of the event’s two-month delay.

He now appears to have moved on, has u-turned on the threat, and has gone back to saying he is looking forward to getting his hands on Tyson, 54.

“Come November 28, I’m coming to act the fool,” Jones Jr. said. “Be ready.”

Roy Jones Jr. has u-turned on his threat to cancel the Mike Tyson exhibition, and is back to promising trouble for Tyson instead.

The event was thrown into disarray this week when Jones Jr., a former four-weight world boxing champion, said he would withdraw from the November 28 event in Carson, California, unless he was paid more money to compensate for the bout’s two-month delay.

The exhibition was originally supposed to take place in September but has been moved in the hope of building hype and attracting more viewers.

Though Jones Jr. said his legal team was involved in the situation, he has this week said he’ll be ready to do what he loves to do, regardless.

“I said what I said and I meant what I said,” he said on Instagram. “I’m no fool and I’m not going to be treated like one.

“Come November 28, now I get to go act the fool which is what I want to do anyway. So now they gave me a new term, a new date, and a new chance to act the fool which is what I love to do anyway.

“Come November 28, I’m coming to act the fool. Be ready.”

This is in line with Jones Jr.’s previous pre-match rhetoric in which he promised trouble for Tyson.

The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion has long said he’ll go looking for an early knockout, effectively disobeying the California State Athletic Commission which want the exhibition to be informal, friendly, and fought with good intentions.

Jones Jr., 51, told TMZ Sports last month that if Tyson cannot finish the fight quickly, then he will easily take over from that point onward.

“If he can’t kill quick then he is fighting one of the smartest, savviest guys to ever do things,” said Jones Jr. “If he don’t kill quick then he’s in trouble. I’m not going to go out there and try to collide with him in the first round, take him out like I’m a fool.

“He’s good early, he’s still a strong lion, but he’s got a cheetah mentality, a cheetah mentality means I gotta get it quick. If he don’t get it quick, it belongs to me then.”

