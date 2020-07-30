Roy Jones Jr. laid out his plan to beat Mike Tyson, who he says only knows how to fight like a 'pitbull pup'

Getty/Donat Sorokin/Randy Shropshire Roy Jones Jr., Mike Tyson.

Roy Jones Jr. has given an insight as to how he plans to beat Mike Tyson in their much anticipated eight-round exhibition match on September 12.

“Mike knows one way. It’s like playing with a pitbull pup,”Jones, 51, told ESPN. “He’ll play, but he’ll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it.”

“That’s all Mike knows,” he added. “All he knows is to take your head off.”

Jones only retired from boxing in 2018, however Tyson has not had a professional fight in 15 years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Roy Jones Jr. has given an insight as to how he plans to beat Mike Tyson in their much anticipated eight round exhibition match on September 12.

“For me, I know how to have fun in the ring and try to make it the best that I can make it,” Jones, 51, told ESPN. “But at the same time, Mike knows one way. It’s like playing with a pitbull pup – he’ll play, but he’ll get lost because all he knows is [to] go at it.

“That’s all Mike knows, go at it. So I’ve got to be prepared for whatever Mike comes out with.”

“Now, I want to box, have a good time and give people a good show, as well. But Mike ain’t ordinary. He’s not that person that can go out and do that. All he knows is to take your head off.”

Jones added: “Mike is still just as dangerous as ever. The only thing about it is, you’ve been out of this sport for so long, it will be hard for him to go a full 12-round bout and sustain this.

“Yet he’s still good, he has his speed, he still has his power, he’s still highly explosive, so he’s still a dangerous guy.”

Jones only retired from professional boxing in February 2018 after an impressive career that saw him hold world championships in four weight classes.

Tyson, 54, on the other hand hasn’t fought in 15 years, having retired midway through his final fight against Kevin McBride in 2005.

Though Jones has more recent experience inside the ring, he has refused to label himself as favourite for the bout.

“It’s hard to say. Boxing is a strange sport,” Jones said. “A lot of times people say the legs are the first thing to go, and my legs were really a key part of my style, my skill level. They say power is the last thing to go, and his power was the key element of his skill set.

“His skill set, his power, is still there. My skill set, my legs, are still there, but not what they used to be. So I wouldn’t be mad if they said he was the favourite, but I wouldn’t agree with that.”

Jones and Tyson fight will take take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and will be available on pay per view for $US49.99.

Read more:

54-year-old Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. is ‘really dangerous’ for both men, former heavyweight champion George Foreman warns

Mike Tyson says he could ‘kick Conor McGregor’s a–‘ in a fight, as he prepares for his wildly hyped comeback

Mike Tyson to make his return to boxing at 54 with an 8-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.