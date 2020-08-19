Roy Jones Jr. is threatening to cancel the Mike Tyson exhibition, and says he should be compensated for its 2-month delay

Photos by Peter Kovalev/TASS via Getty Images and GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Roy Jones Jr. said he would withdraw from November’s exhibition with Mike Tyson unless he’s paid more money to compensate for the bout’s two month delay.

The exhibition was originally supposed to take place in September but has been moved to November 28 with the hope it can attract more viewers.

“My lawyers is talking with their lawyers … if they don’t make it make sense, [the fight] would be off,” Jones Jr. said.

Roy Jones Jr. is threatening to pull out of the upcoming exhibition against Mike Tyson because he feels he should be compensated for the bout’s two month delay.

The exhibition, the first in a series of informal “League of Legends” matches, was originally supposed to take place in September, but will instead go ahead on November 28 in Carson, California. The delay has been implemented with the hope that a longer build-up can attract more viewers.

“I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things,” Jones Jr. said, according to the Daily Mail.

The exhibition with Tyson, who became boxing’s youngest heavyweight world champion aged 20 in 1986, would be Jones Jr.’s first appearance in a ring since 2018, when he won his 75th pro fight against Scott Sigmon.

“That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income,” the 51-year-old said. “If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

Jones Jr. said his legal team is in discussion with Tyson’s to figure out a solution, but if one cannot be found then he will not take part in the exhibition.

“We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do,” he said.

“If they don’t make it make sense, [the fight] would be off.”

He went on: “Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12. They said they wanted to get a crowd, if you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money.

“You think I’m going to say, ok, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better per cent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.”

