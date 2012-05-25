Roy Horn's Male Caregivers Are Suing Him For Sexual Harassment

Photo: Getty

A graphic video of of Roy Horn—of Siegfried and Roy fame—allegedly groping, fondling and squeezing his male employees is currently being shopped around, according to TMZ.Horn, 68, is the star of the former Las Vegas mainstay “Siegfried and Roy” show, which ended in 2003 after Horn was brutally mauled by one of the duo’s many tigers.



While Horn has since been going through rehab to strengthen his left side, his right side is still very strong.

And apparently Horn’s right side is powerful enough to grope the male physical therapists (all straight with families) helping him. The caregivers are now suing Horn in Nevada court for the alleged sexual assaults.

According to the sexperts over at TMZ, the video clearly shows Horn allegedly doing the following:

As a caretaker helps Roy to the bathroom, Horn shoves his hand into the man’s butt crack in an aggressive manner

On another trip to the bathroom, Roy thrusts his rear end into the male caretaker’s crotch

In two clips, Roy grabs the genitals of two male caretakers

Roy goes under the shirt of one caretaker and appears to tweak his nipples. The caretaker appears to writhe in pain

It appears Roy gets frustrated with one of the caretakers and violently whips him with an oxygen tube

Roy manhandles one of the caretakers and forcibly kisses him on the mouth

Unfortunately for Horn, this case isn’t going to magically disappear.

