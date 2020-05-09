Legendary magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy has died from complications related to the coronavirus

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images Roy Horn, left, tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Roy Horn, one half of the Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried & Roy, has died aged 75 due to coronavirus complications.

Horn’s publicist Dave Kirvin confirmed that he died in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” read a statement from Siegfried Fischbacher.

The legendary magician died at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, his publicist Dave Kirvin confirmed. He added that Horn had tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to the New York Times.

The German-born double act, Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher rose to fame with an incredible magic act that incorporated exotic animals including elephants and white tigers into each performance. The Guardian reports that Horn was also credited with first introducing the live animal concept into their illusions with the addition of his pet cheetah.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” read a statement from Fischbacher.

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Getty Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Horn, right.

Their show at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas ran for almost 14 years until Horn was mauled by a tiger named Montecore on stage in front of a sold-out crowd in October 2003. He suffered severe neck injuries and later had a stroke and underwent a long rehabilitation journey.

Siegfried & Roy made their last appearance as a duo at a benefit for the Lou Ruvo Centre for Brain Health in Las Vegas in 2009, before officially retiring their magic act in 2010.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher added.

“I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

