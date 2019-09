If you have ever struggled with using an aeroplane bathroom because of the cramped size, just be grateful you are not 7-foot-2.

Roy Hibbert of the Indiana Pacers posted the photo below to his Instagram account showing just how small an aeroplane bathroom can be for somebody 7-foot-2. He cannot even stand up straight and it does not look fun…

