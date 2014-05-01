One Chart Shows Just How Terribly Roy Hibbert Is Playing For The Pacers

The top-seeded Indiana Pacers are down 3-2 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs and a big reason is the lack of production from their big man, Roy Hibbert.

While many point to the terrible production late in the season and during the playoffs as the Pacers struggled to win games, Hibbert’s production has actually been a free-fall most of the season.

Below is a look at the 10-game running average of Hibbert’s total points and rebounds*. After a strong start to the season, Hibbert’s production continually declined and now barely exists. Not a lot of teams are going to win games like that.

* The 10-game running average just looks how many points and rebounds (total) Hibbert averaged for the most recent 10 games. For example, if Hibbert was averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds through the first 10 games of the season, his total average would be 30. After game 11, his total would only include the averages for games 2-11, and so on.

