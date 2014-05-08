Roy Hibbert Had His Best Game Of The Season After His Teammate Took Him Fishing

One game after failing to score any points or grab any rebounds, Roy Hibbert exploded for 28 points and nine rebounds to deliver his best game of the season and even their playoff series with the Wizards at 1-1.

After the game, when asked why the sudden turnaround after struggling at the end of the season, Hibbert thanked Paul George and a fishing trip.

Hibbert’s game, which included 10-13 shooting, produced a GameScore (measures a player’s all-around contribution in a game) of 27.7, his best of the season and just the fourth game all year in which he topped 20.0. He was averaging a GameScore of just 1.3 in the Pacers’ first eight playoff games.

Hibbert proved that sometimes you just need to get away and hit the reset button. It clearly worked and suddenly the Pacers, who seemed finished after game once, again look like a threat in the Eastern Conference.

