Roy Hibbert is not exactly known for his explosiveness.



But in the first half of tonight’s Pacers-Hawks game, he rumbled to the rim, took a pass and threw it down directly in the face of forward Ivan Johnson.

This is a 7’2″ man making a 6’8″ man look tiny:

Yeesh:

