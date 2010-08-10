The One Guy Who Isn't Allowed To Talk About Morgan Stanley Spinning Off FrontPoint

Roy Bostock

We mentioned last week that Morgan Stanley is talking about selling their hedge fund, FrontPoint Partners, to the partners of the fund.A source at the company told us that right now, most of the top executives at both FrontPoint and Morgan Stanley are discussing the terms of how to spin off the fund. But one isn’t allowed to, because he has a relationship with one of the FrontPoint CEOs and it’s considered a conflict of interest.



A source inside the company told us that FrontPoint partners should expect to buy the fund from the bank for about half of $450 million, the price Morgan Stanley paid when they bought the fund back in 2006.

There are many reasons for the sale: internal management disputes, losses, the Volcker Rule, other firms are doing it…

Now here’s something else to consider as the fund prepares to spin off from the bank: The father in law of one of FrontPoint’s CEOs, Dan Waters, is Roy Bostock, who sits on Morgan Stanley’s board.

Their relationship doesn’t really mean anything – their relationship is fully disclosed by Morgan Stanley and in situations where there might be a conflict of interest, a board member usually recuses himself from the conversation – but it doesn’t mean nothing either, so we just thought we’d bring it to your attention.

It’s interesting that he’ll have to be left out of discussions about the spin-off and that if the decision to sell FrontPoint came down to a vote (it may or may not, we have no idea), the Morgan board would have one less man.

Morgan’s PR wouldn’t comment on the sale or for this story.

