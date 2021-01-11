Sen. Roy Blunt says 'it should be up to' Trump whether he resigns but he should 'finish the last 10 days of his presidency'

Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri).

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt on Sunday rejected calls for President Donald Trump to resign, insisting that the president should complete his term in office.

On the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Blunt said, “No,” when asked if he would call on Trump to resign.

“Well, it would be up to him, but my view would be is what the president should do is finish the last 10 days of his presidency,” Blunt added.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt on Sunday threw cold water on calls for President Donald Trump to resign, insisting that the president should complete his term in office after a tumultuous week that saw legions of pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol.

Blunt, who did not join his fellow Missourian, Sen. Josh Hawley, or Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, in challenging Arizona or Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, said on the CBS program “Face the Nation” that he would not join Republican colleagues including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who have called on Trump to resign.



Read more:







Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won’t budge on Inauguration Day





“Well, it would be up to him, but my view would be is what the president should do is finish the last 10 days of his presidency,” Blunt said.

“No,” @RoyBlunt tells @margbrennan when asked if President #Trump should resign. Adds, "it should be up to him" and "finish the last 10 days of his presidency" Two Republican Senators have expressed support for Trump's resignation pic.twitter.com/RqCdAYYmKe — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 10, 2021

In the weeks after the November election, Blunt raised objections to calling Joe Biden the president-elect, saying that he wanted Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results play out in court.

“Well, the president-elect will be the president-elect when the electors vote for him,” Blunt said at the time. “There is no official job of president-elect.”

Shortly after the Jan. 6 riots, Blunt released a statement stating that “there is not sufficient evidence to sustain the objections” to Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College vote win.

He also sought to move on from the tumultuous incident.

“Today’s outrageous attack on the Capitol was a sad day for America,” he said. “But we will move forward and we will continue living up to the example of democracy we have long set for the world.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.