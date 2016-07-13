Roxy Jacenko has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Roxy Jacenko. Photo: Caroline McCredie/ Stringer.

Roxy Jacenko, founder of PR agency Sweaty Betty and wife of convicted insider trader Oliver Curtis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The diagnosis comes just weeks after her husband was jailed.

“What I have experienced in the past three weeks is the most shocking thing I have ever experienced. I don’t think there is anything that could shock me more now,” Jacenko told The Daily Telegraph.

She will be having surgery on Tuesday to remove the lump. More will be known of the cancer after the “partial removal”.

Curtis sentenced the 30-year-old to two years in jail, with a minimum of 12 months. He was found guilty of insider trading conspiracy after pleading not guilty to the charge. He faced a maximum of five years in jail. Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.