Former Bear Stearns Lady Decides To Quit Her Job After Serenading Her Boss At 6AM

Roxanne Emery was working at Renaissance Capital (Update: Renaissance denies she ever worked there), an IPO research firm, when she got offered a record deal.

The London-based 26-year old, who had spent years singing to take the stress off life working at Bear Stearns wasn’t sure whether to say yes to the deal.

So she asked her boss – forecfully, in his office at 6 AM one morning.

Luckily, it all works out in the end, and now she’s a rock star.

But here’s how it all started, as Roxanne explains on her MySpace page:

Up until last year I was working full-time for a bank, not very rock n’ roll I know! Music was a much loved hobby, I’d come home from work and write songs on my guitar about whatever heartbreak or drama I was currently going through (and believe me there was a lot!)…

One day I decided to go and sing [at an open mic], I was a nervous wreck and remember two of my friends physically dragging me through the doors!

After a couple of gigs, someone from a record label approached her.

I was offered a deal that meant I’d have to quit my job, I had a choice to make.

She couldn’t decide. She wanted her boss to tell her what to do, she told the Hounslaw Chronicle.

I really wanted my boss to hear me sing to help make my decision, but he wouldn’t come and watch me. I think he didn’t want to think about me leaving.

So I marched into his office at 6am with my guitar and told him to listen.

He said I should go for it – so I did.

The lesson here is probably that if you have the guts to surprise your boss with a serenade at six in the morning, you probably belong on stage.

