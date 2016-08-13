Rower Kim Brennan just smashed it to win gold at the Olympics

Kim Brennan has won gold in Rio. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rower Kim Brennan has won Australia’s six gold medal at the Rio Olympics in the single sculls.

She’s the first to win gold in the rowing for Australia in eight years – her husband Scott scored gold in the double sculls in Beijing.

The 31-year-old led from the start of the 2km course to finish with a time of 7:21.54, with Gevvie Stone of the USA and Duan Jingli of China taking out the silver and bronze.

The lawyer and former 400m hurdler switched to rowing while in rehab from stress fractures in her feet and was the gold medal favourite.

“The race just happened so fast. It feels like a blur,” she told Channel 7 after winning.

“I was all prepared for a tough, physical race.”

Brennan’s main rival, Emma Twig of New Zealand, ended up fourth.

“It was conservative Kim that came to the fore. I just tried to stay clean,” she said.

Her gold adds to a silver medal in the women’s double sculls, with Brooke Pratley, plus a bronze in the singles, at the London Olympics in 2012.

IOC vice-president John Coates, himself a former rower, presented her with the gold medal.

Her father, Max Crow, is a former St Kilda best and fairest winner.

Before the race, Brennan told Channel 7 that “”winning isn’t everything, striving to win is”.

Kim Brennan after winning her gold medal ceremony in the women’s single sculls. Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.