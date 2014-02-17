Freestyle Skier Suffers Concussion After A Nasty Crash On 'Crappy' Halfpipe In Sochi

Freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire of Great Britain ended up in the hospital on Sunday after suffering a nasty crash during a practice run, according to The Telegraph. Cheshire, who is 18 years old, sustained a concussion when she fell on the halfpipe and was believed to be unconscious for several minutes.

Cheshire tweeted this photo on Monday morning:

Wasn’t the best day yesterday, still don’t remember much! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages pic.twitter.com/qVG8eET3BV

— Rowan Cheshire (@Rowan_C_) February 17, 2014

According to a statement from team Great Britain, Cheshire will remain in the hospital for more evaluations before her status for Thursday’s ski halfpipe is determined.

The crash comes on the same halfpipe that snowboarders called “dangerous,” “crappy,” and “garbage.” The combination of the supposed subpar halfpipe and the warm weather makes for a dangerous situation.

