This 10-Year-Old Actress Gets A Huge Paycheck For New Disney Channel Show

At just 12-years-old, actress Rowan Blanchard is already raking in $US210,000 for the first season of the Disney Channel’s “Boy Meets World” reboot, “Girl Meets World,” premiering June 27th.

TMZ got a hold of Blanchard’s contract and the pre-teen reportedly makes $US10,000 per episode.

Since the series has reportedly been picked up for 21 episodes, that means Blanchard will earn at least $US210,000 for the first season alone.

“Rowan — who plays Cory and Topanga’s daughter on the show — stands to make even more if they decide to make a movie based on the TV show, because she’ll collect another $US150,000 on top of her TV paycheck,” reports TMZ.

Six-year-old August Maturo, who plays Blanchard’s little brother on the show, will earn around $8,000 per episode.

The child actor’s salary will rise to $US9,261 per episode by Season 4, if the show is picked up for additional seasons.

Watch the “Girl Meets World” trailer below. We have to say, these kids have star power.

