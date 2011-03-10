Rovio Was Going Bankrupt When They Released Angry Birds

Photo: Flickr/Astroot

Before Angry Birds, Rovio made games for other gaming companies and had had some success, but they were still on the cusp of bankruptcy when they decided to make their own game.A great long Wired UK feature on the company tells the story of how they looked at “hundreds” of concepts in the two months before settling on Angry Birds.



An inspirational and impressive entrepreneurial story: they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and are now a $50 million plus business.

(Thanks to The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal for pointing this out.)

