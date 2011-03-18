Angry Birds Maker Rovio's Funding Valuation Is $200 Million

The maker of Angry Birds, Rovio, recently raised a huge amount of funding, and that was at a pre-money valuation somewhere north of $200 million.



A profile of the company in Finnish business magazine Talouselämä reveals this and other bits of info on the company, namely:

Kaj Hed, Chairman of the company and father of the CEO, owned more than 80% of the Rovio via a holding company before the funding round.

Financial statements revealed that Rovio generated $5 million in revenue and $3 million in profits in the six months ending December 2010, which seems like it misses a few zeroes.

Rovio’s ultimate goal is to be huge and go public, but that’s pretty much a given seeing how much they raised from Accel.

(Via Arctic Startup)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.