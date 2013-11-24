Inside The Mothership Of Angry Birds

Rovio could very well become the next Disney.
Back in April, Rovio announced that it made just under $US200 million in revenue in 2012.
With Rovio’s birthday coming up on December 11, we decided to take a peek inside its headquarters in Espoo, Finland.
It also has this huge touchscreen for playing Angry Birds. That's Nick Summers of TNW getting his Angry Birds on last June.
In its actual office, Rovio honours the Mustache Pig, also known as the Foreman Pig. It's the second strongest pig in the game.
Rovio employees can leave little notes for each other on a whiteboard. Apparently they had nothing to say that day...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.