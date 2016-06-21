Rovio's 'Mighty Eagle' has left the company

Rovio Vesterbacka in happier days.

Peter Vesterbacka, the brand ambassador and “Mighty Eagle” at “Angry Birds” developer Rovio has left the company after six years, Arctic Startup reports.

Vesterbacka told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that “now is a good time to go and do bigger things. There is a good spirit at Rovio. The gaming business is growing and the movie went well. There are no problems, quite the opposite.” (Translation via Arctic Startup.)

Rovio is the games studio behind the “Angry Birds” series which became popular in 2010, around the time that Vesterbacka joined to promote the brand.

But popularity didn’t last for Rovio, and the company was forced to cut 213 jobs last year. It also suffered a $14.75 million (£10 million) loss for 2015, but is staking its success on the “Angry Birds” movie.

The film brought in over $150 million (£101 million) at the box office and has given the company a lifeline.

NOW WATCH: 4 things men can stop doing online that will automatically make them more attractive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.