Now You Can Play As The Pigs To Fight The Angry Birds!

Rovio, the Finnish company behind the runaway success of Angry Birds, has released its latest game today.



Called “Bad Piggies,” the game puts you in control of the famous green pigs from as you build wacky vehicles to use in an attempt to steal eggs from the birds.

It’s available for iOS for $0.99 and is free on Android.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

