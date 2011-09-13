Rovio Is Selling 1 Million Angry Birds T-Shirts And Plush Toys Every Month

Angry Birds Theme Park ” />Angry Birds is so popular that its creator Rovio is selling more than a million Angry Birds t-shirts and plush toys every month.That’s according to Rovio’s North American sales manager Andrew Stalbow, who is speaking on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt right now.



Stalbow also said that Hollywood is looking at the franchise for a possible movie, and that they’re planning lots more sequels like Angry Birds: Rio.

The game has been downloaded more than 350 million times, said Stalbow.

