The company behind Angry Birds desperately needs the movie to be a hit

Matt Rosoff

It looks like the “Angry Birds” movie is a hit: it grossed more than $150 million in its opening weekend, and knocked “Captain America: Civil War” off the top of the U.S. charts.

That’s a nice boost for Rovio, which has been struggling to come up with another hit game since the Angry Birds craze peaked. As this chart from Statista shows, Rovio’s revenue peaked in 2013, and last year it slipped from profit into loss.

