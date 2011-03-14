Angry Birds Maker: Console Games Are Dead

Peter Vesterbacka, founder and CEO of Rovio, the company that makes Angry Birds, has said that console gaming is on its way out as it’s replaced by new forms of social and mobile gaming.



Here are the points he makes:

Traditional games cost $40 to $60 and are difficult to upgrade, which is going to become a non-starter soon ;

The new breed of gaming companies are smaller and nimbler than today’s gaming behemoths, and thus can innovate faster.

Another point Vesterbacka made was that he’s tired of the expression “casual gaming”, saying no one talks about “casual movies” and Angry Birds has more than a few “hardcore” gamers. That’s fair enough.

(Via VentureBeat)

