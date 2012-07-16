The New Hit Game From The Guys Behind Angry Birds Is Coming To PCs And Windows Phones

Rovio’s Amazing Alex, a physics-based puzzler, is on its way to many more platforms, reports BGR.



It’s headed to desktop PCs running Windows and OS X alike, as well as Windows Phone.

If the game’s performance in the iOS App Store is any indicator (it became the number one game last week), then Rovio will see continued success on other devices.

Click here for screenshots of Amazing Alex >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.