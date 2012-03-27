Rovio Acquires Futuremark Games Studio In Its Quest To Become Bigger Than Disney

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Angry Birds publisher Rovio has acquired Finnish game developer Futuremark Games Studio.”They are an incredibly talented and experienced team, and we are thrilled to have them on board,” said Rovio Entertainment CEO Mikael Hed in a statement. “Rovio’s success is founded on the excellence of our team, and Futuremark Games Studio is going to be a superb addition.”



This is Rovio’s second acquisition in a year after it acquired Kombo Animation Studio last summer.

Is this the acquisition Rovio needs to become bigger than Disney?

