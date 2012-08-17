Roving Mars Is Slow Going: Curiosity Will Cover About A Football Field A Day

Photo: Flickr/emdot

In a Reddit AMA, one of the rover team members said:Curiosity’s top speed is about 4 cm/s or about 0.09 miles/hr. On a day when we drive, we expect to go about 100m. It’s slow going because we want to be really careful and we gear the motors for power over speed.



That means, just to cover the distance to Mount Sharp will take about 100 days. Any areas they want to investigate that are off the optimal path will take even more time.

