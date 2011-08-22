ROVE: Sarah Palin's Probably Running, Will Have To Announce Next Week

Former Bush advisor Karl Rove says he believes Sarah Palin is more likely to run for president than not.



Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Rove said the video released by the former Alaska governor’s political action committee on Friday looked “pre-presidential.”

“The schedule she’s got next week in Iowa, it looks like that of candidate, not celebrity,” he said.

Palin has a major speech scheduled at a tea party event in Iowa on September 3, an obvious choice for an announcement for the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee.

“Her difficulty is, if she doesn’t get in shortly after next week, then I think people are going to basically say she’s not in, she won’t be in, if she gets in, I’m not going to be for her,” Rove said. “You can only tease so many times in the political process, and I think she is getting to the end of that.”

Watch the video below (at about 11:30):

