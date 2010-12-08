Rove On Tax Cuts: Problem Is That Dems Aren't Afraid Of 'Aloof' Obama

Morning Joe played the beginning of this clip this morning and one need only glance at today’s op-ed pages to get the sense that Rove is speaking for more than a few Dems here.



Take a second to get comfortable with the irony of that.

Says Rove on yesterday’s tax deal:

“This is going to require the President to hold his troops feet to the fire….[The Dems] have had a love-hate relationship with him. They love most of the things he’s done but he’s never made them afraid of him. He’s never made them love him. He’s been a distant and aloof figure who’s outsourced some of these big things to Congress….He’s never gotten himself so engaged in the process that they feel like they’re obligated to him or they know him.”

Vid below.

