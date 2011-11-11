Karl Rove-Backed Group Unveils Vicious Ad Against Elizabeth Warren And The 'Occupy' Protesters

Karl Rove-backed Crossroads GPS has launched a vicious attack ad on Massachusetts Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren and “extreme left” protests.



“At Occupy Wall Street, protestors attack police, do drugs and trash public parks. They support radical redistribution of wealth and violence.”

Showing mashed-up clips of violence and signs supporting socialism at the protests nationwide, the ad repeats Warren’s statement that she “created much of the intellectual foundation for what they do. — I support what they do.”

The voice-over adds “the intellectual foundation for what? We need jobs — not intellectual theories and radical protests.”

In an email to supporters, Mindy Myers, Warren’s campaign manager, attacked “Rove and his Wall Street billionaire buddies” who “have joined together to attack Elizabeth because she stood up to them.”

“She’s spent years fighting for the middle class and trying to get accountability for those who broke our economy one lousy mortgage at a time, and they know what they’ll be in for if she wins.”

The ad buy is reportedly worth several hundred thousand dollars — and is the opening salvo in what will undoubtedly be a long and expensive race.

Watch the video below, via POLITICO’s Ben White:



