Rove Calls Perry's Statements On Bernanke "Not Presidential"

Former Bush strategist Karl Rove said on Fox News this morning that Texas Governor Rick Perry’s statements threatening Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke were “very unfortunate” and “not presidential.”



Yesterday Perry denounced Bernanke, saying “printing more money to play politics at this particular time in history is almost treasonous in my opinion.”

Rove had a public falling out with Perry in the late 1990s, after helping him get his start in Texas politics.

Roves comments were also shared in a tweet by former Bush and Treasury Department official Tony Fratto last night.

