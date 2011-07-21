Rove Calls On Bachmann To Release Her Medical Records

Michele Bachmann

Rep. Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign will, at some point, be required to release her medical records to assuage concerns that her “stress-induced” migraine headaches are not “incapacitating.” Former aides to Bachmann have told a number of news organisations that her migraines were, at the least, debilitating and caused her on a few occasions to seek emergency medical treatment.



Today, Karl Rove, the former chief political advisor to President George W. Bush, called on Rep. Bachmann to release her medical records as soon as possible. Said Rove:

For the Bachmann campaign, this is the first big challenge. It’s evidence of what happens when you jump up into the top ring of these polls, and the kind of scrutiny that you get.

It’s going to be important for her to get her doctors out there quickly to provide medical records and to provide the reassurance that people are going to want to have that this is not a serious issue.

The Bachmann campaign is understandably reluctant to release the Congresswoman’s medical records, for all the usual reasons (privacy, etc). But at this point, it doesn’t have any choice.

Failure to answer the question of whether or not she is capable of dealing with the 24/7 stress of the Oval Office will be disqualifying.

