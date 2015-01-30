Troll Your Kids Into Doing Their Chores With This Router That Makes Their Internet Impossibly Slow

Lucélia Ribeiro Kids using a computer.

What’s worse the worst than having no internet connection?

Having an incredibly slow internet connection.

If you’ve ever dealt with a slow, choking internet connection, you know how annoying it can be compared to the glorious broadband speeds we’ve grown accustomed to lately.

Now, a company is intentionally trying to make internet speeds worse for kids as a way of getting them to do school work instead of Snapchatting and texting.

Meet Vexbox — a router created for annoyed parents to kick down their kids’ internet to a speed reminiscent of dial-up.

Motherboard reports “

Sean O’Riordan, the Portland-based creator, says he was was sick of his kid’s crap.”

O’Riordan explains,

It was inspired by my teenage son — if you’re fighting with them and they don’t have access to the internet, they will be fine with it and just do something else, but slowing it down drives them absolutely insane,” he said. “When I turn this on, he’s up and moving right away and there’s no fight, because I turned it on before we ever got a chance to get that far.

Here’s how Vexbox will work:

First, take your kids off your home’s password-protected network, then change the password.

This is when you’d set up the Vexbox.

You remain on your regular router (and its regular speed) and your kids are now accessing internet (slow internet) through the Vexbox.

You control how fast or slow their internet is via your smartphone or tablet.

O’Riordan says he’s working on a prototype and has a manufacturing deal lined up in China.

